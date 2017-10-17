Woody Allen The Weinstein Sympathizer

Feeling the floodgates of forced fornication allegations breaking, Woody wants his possible secrets to stay secret. When you’re openly in love with your adopted daughter there’s no telling what else you could be hiding. But the quickest way to let the world know you’re hiding something is to have sympathy for the enemy. Hollywood is currently divided in two. Those that are pro-Harvey post allegations and everyone else that finds unwanted sexual advances to be abhorrent. Woody Allen just joined the list of Harvey supporters along with Donna Karen and Lindsay Lohan. While he didn’t go as far as saying the women were asking for it, he warned that the allegations could spark a Hollywood witch hunt. Which is the equivalent of publicly begging possible past victims to continue with their deferral of courage that would cause them to come out.

In an interview with the BBC published early Sunday, the director Woody Allen addressed the wave of allegations against Harvey Weinstein, calling it “tragic for the poor women” but also warning against a “witch hunt atmosphere.” “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” Mr. Allen said. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

Even Harvey’s own brother and business partner Bob Weinstein isn’t defending him. Bob was interviewed and gave some insight on why his sibling was so sick in the head.

"I'm mortified and disgusted by my brother's actions. And I am sick for the victims. And I feel for them. I feel for them." "I'll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes. People that came in crying to my office: 'Your brother said this, that and the other.' And I'd feel sick about it."