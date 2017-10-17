Your Favorite Pussycat Doll Member Was Possibly A Prostitute

High profile prostitution always needs a cover. Remember when one member of the Instagram famous group Taz’s Angels was arrested for prostitution and it became instantly clear how they were able to support their lifestyle. Well the Pussycat Dolls are being outed by an ex-member of utilizing the same operation. If it’s true I wonder how much the hourly rate for Nicole Scherzinger was. For research purposes. Kaya Jones is the member that’s not keeping quiet about the entire ordeal. It almost makes sense now because Nicole was the real reason why the singles were selling. Can you name any other woman in the group? Didn’t think so. Marketing 101 says sex sells, figuratively and literally.

Singer Kaya Jones is sparring with Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin over Jones' claims that the girl group was a "prostitution ring." Jones tweeted several allegations against the Pussycat Dolls on Friday, saying that she had to "sleep with whoever they say" and that people tried to "drug" and "silence" her and her bandmates. "My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring," she wrote. "Oh and we happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $." Jones added that Antin and others pocketed the money while the girl group members only made $500 a week.

Very typical of anyone accused of selling sex, the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, Robin Antin, denies the claims of prostitution and attacked Kaya’s credibility. Stating she wasn’t even a member but just auditioned to be in the group.

Antin hit back and said that Jones was never part of the Pussycat Dolls..."Kaya Jones was never a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but simply a Pussycat reject who's looking for her 15 minutes of fame. I am shocked with the allegations Ms. Jones has stated and they are nothing more than disgusting, ridiculous lies." The dancer and choreographer added, "Ms. Jones was never an official member of the group, she was one of the many, many girls who auditioned for the Pussycat Dolls over the years."

Sorting through so many people pointing fingers will take investigators at least until the end of the year.

