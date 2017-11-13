Angelina Jolie Insists She's the Same Old Anorexic Angelina As Before

Rumors are swirling around that Angelina Jolie appears to be scary skinny, as evidenced in her most recent photographs and public appearances. Gossip magazines were quick to equate Jolie's gaunt and frail appearance to a rough year of divorce and getting over feelings for Brad Pitt.

No word what caused her to weigh sub-100 for the twelve years she and Brad were happily married, but lingering concerns over Y2K could be the thing. Now she's into loose fitting covering full length and sleeve gowns at public events. Plus her still large fake breasts give the appearance of a woman with curves.

The source added when Jolie is stressed she loses her appetite. The actress must have someone around her to make sure that she is eating, or she will skip meals and lose weight.

Jolie's people, whoever holds that honored distinction, were quick to reply to the rumor mills with assurances that Jolie looks no different than she has in the past. Which is less a defense and more an indicator they are horrible at assurances. Jolie has appeared rail thin for many years now. It's easy to write this off as a natural body frame for Jolie. Much like her admitted cocaine and heroin consumption were natural sources of nutrition.

You don't need to know Jolie personally, or to have witnessed her hatcheting out her female reproductive and pleasure organs, to know this is a chick with fairly intense issues. Not like Brad Pitt doesn't have emotional problems. Have you seen him lately? He looks like a time-capsule twink. Disturbed people tend to under-eat or over-eat. Nobody in their right mind chooses to be super fat or super skinny.

Any time a celebrity or politician or business bigwig announces they're stepping back to focus on their families, they're lying. People who are focused on their families never tell others they're focused on their families. Jolie's bred and adopted a small international poor man's soccer squad. She's taken each to therapy as individuals and the collective. She's focused way too much on her family. In the wild you'd already be dead. Time to find some new dick and a slice of cheese. Nobody wants to see a millionaire starve to death. It's unnerving.