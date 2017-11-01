Body Shamed Brooke Hogan Not Backing Down

Most people who get made fun of don’t have millions of dollars to wipe away their tears. That fact didn’t stop Brooke Hogan from crying about being body shamed and incorrectly labeled a transexual. Her dad definitely doesn't have a problem with the way she looks. There are drastically less attractive women going through that type of ridicule every day on Instagram alone under every selfie. You're not special. She even has a show that allows “regular people” to compete to become a model. Wouldn’t classifying someone as “regular” already put them in the ugly and not good enough box before they even start? Social justice logic at it’s finest. Now Hogan wants to redefine beauty because she knows there’s power in numbers. A sea of uggos will drown the current beauty standard and make that severely overweight misshapen woman with a mustache an instant 10 on the bangabilty scale.

“I’ve gotten, ‘Her jaw could crush rocks,’ and ‘She’s so tall she looks like a transexual,’ ” Hogan, 29, tells PEOPLE Now. These days she isn’t bothered by the rude comments — largely because she knows her body type is all genetics. “Being Hulk Hogan’s daughter, you definitely don’t come out 110 lbs. and petite,” Hogan says, laughing. “It’s always been that I’m muscular, I’m 5’10”.” And with that experience behind her, she’s helping people feel better about themselves on her new Amazon show,The Fashion Hero, where dozens of regular people compete to model for four famous fashion designers. “There was a girl who kind of went through something similar that was on the show, her name was Stacy, and she was telling me that people would call her Mount Everest, becayse she was kind of a bigger, taller girl. And she just started crying and I just instantly started feeling my 13-year-old self coming through even though I was supposed to be mentoring these people,” Hogan says. “I just cried every single day on set, it was like a baby being born every day.”

I find it amazing how most women won’t even look in a guy’s direction if he isn’t a certain height yet when the roles are reversed it’s a national emergency. No person on this planet belongs to a protected class. Living up to a certain beauty standard is a personal choice. Especially on the internet. No straight man on this Earth in real life has ever decided mid-date that a woman is too tall to attempt to have sex with when the evening is over. If your nickname is Mount Everest just give me a minute to fetch my boots and I will be mounting Everest right after. Impossible beauty standards are perpetuated by other women and teens who believe porn isn’t heavily photoshopped. If you’re looking for approval from either of those groups then you’ve already lost.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Instagram