Britney Spears Painting Auctioned For $10,000 To Guy Who Was Auctioning It

Britney Spears gave the art world the wake-up call it desperately needed when she painted a breathtaking field of flowers as it would appear on a sheet of stickers. The original video of Spears creating her mentally incapacitated fantasy is what really needs to be preserved in a museum. It reaches the level of delusion Mariah Carey has when thinking she looks presentable in anything other than a tarp, and just proves that reality and divadom have never bothered with each other.

Those worried that Spears’ painting would be lost in the annals of American humor classics will be happy to know that it has once again found itself in the spotlight, this time at a benefit for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre. Spears’ fourteen pastel and poop brown brushstrokes were snatched up by Robin Leach for ten thousand dollars, and all of the proceeds went to the Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. Leach was actually the guy auctioning the painting, so basically, he decided not to put it in the garbage and also happened to donate money to charity.

Spears appeared in a thank you video looking, as always, like she’s about to collapse and wearing the latest in early 2000’s skank fashion. She reads her script like her handlers are pointing tranquilizer guns at her face off-screen waiting for her to slip up. This is, actually, probably the case:

I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show. The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity – I love you Vegas.

Note to all current art school students and future lifelong coffee shop employees and owners of failed Etsy shows: Drop out of school, become a pop sensation, suffer a mental breakdown, and then live on a diet of chicken fried Thorazine and laxatives and spend twelve seconds on one painting. There’s a legit tortured artist if there ever was one.

