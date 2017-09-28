Danica Patrick Done Racing Forever

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

When a woman behind the wheel crashes and cries it sounds like the precedent to a divorce. But this time it was Danica Patrick and she’s officially calling it quits with the tarmac in 2018 after the Indy 500. Allegedly because of Nature’s Bakery decision to pull out. Only crazy people pull out on Patrick. But it does provide proof that NASCAR is not a sport but in fact really fast billboards with wheels, hillbillies, and beer. Which doesn’t sound like a bad time but you would have to be highly intoxicated by lap five to remain in attendance. That or you’ve secretly taken out a second mortgage to pay for a complete thousand plus piece Snap-on tool set and there’s not much else to do on a Sunday.

Danica Patrick, NASCAR’s most successful female driver, is calling it quits on full-time racing. The 35-year-old, who spent five full seasons in NASCAR’s top circuit, said in an emotional news conference Friday that certain “nudges” led her to this decision, including sponsorship issues experienced earlier this year. “I definitely faced situations at the beginning of the year that I’ve never faced before,” she said, referring to Nature Bakery’s termination of her sponsorship in January, which left her career with Stewart-Haas Racing on shaky ground. “It made me think about things,” Patrick added as she fought back tears at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where NASCAR is holding its Cup Series championship final on Sunday.

It’s sad to see Danica go. Even if you didn’t watch her you’ve probably seen her in a GoDaddy ad at least once. Women need to rally behind Patrick and support her. I was already doing my part in boycotting Nature’s Bakery organic bars. More so because I enjoy eating food that couldn’t double as rabbit feed. But I will continue to inadvertently avoid buying their products. Because when the patriarchy labeled women as terrible drivers Danica showed them she knew her way around a stick.

