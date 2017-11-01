Emma Watson Without A Man

At the end of two years is when most couples decide to get engaged or go their separate ways. But if you’ve ever watched an episode of Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry you’ll easily figure out that two years isn’t long enough to determine if the person you’re dating is a serial killer or not. Emma Watson may have dodged a bullet when she recently decided to split with boyfriend William Mack Knight. He was a Silicon Valley techie and she was dating a Rugby player before him. Which is almost a sport if it wasn’t so easily confusable with a clothed homosexual orgy. How can women resist falling in love with fake football players from across the pond. Real men wear helmets and risk CTE every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Maybe the smart guy type just wasn’t the crumpet to her cup of tea and another athlete is on the horizon. Either way she’ll be invited to play with balls while riding stick soon enough and it won’t be a friendly game of Quidditch.

Emma Watson and her boyfriend William "Mack" Knight have broken up after being together for nearly two years, according to E! and Us Weekly. Us reports they broke up some time ago, earlier this year; they were last seen together this May. Watson has made a point to never talk about their relationship publicly, but she has been seen with Knight, a 37-year-old tech entrepreneur, from time to time since October 2015. "I want to be consistent. I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," Watson explained toVanity Fair in February. "You can't have it both ways."

Now that Hermione is single you can start counting down the days until she’s playing with some other man’s wand. She’s legal and attractive which qualifies her for sexual harassment or a long-term loving relationship in Hollywood. Hard to call it in the air these days with so many accusations going around. But I have faith in her. Her secrecy when it comes to relationships has her leaning more towards wholesome than slag. Only time will tell.

Photo Credit: Splash News