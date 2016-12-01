Gigi Hadid's Racism Bites Back At Victoria's Secret

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

The lesser of two evils, Gigi Hadid, has announced that she will not be heading to China for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and many are speculating that her absence is more of a national policy than a whim decision due to a racist video featuring Hadid that went viral this past summer. In the video, Hadid can be seen pulling back her eyes to mimic a Chinese Buddha cookie - an offensive gesture powerful enough to have all of China reeling. Hadid then goes on to recite some lines from what she declares as her favorite poem: "Chinese, Japanese, dirty knees, look at these." Kidding, but she was thinking about it.

Hadid previously expressed her excitement in making her return to the anorexic slut convention, but earlier this week tweeted:

I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year!

If you live in a subdivision in Toledo full of dilapidated 80's basement ranchers, then you probably know women who make their way to half-empty malls to feel like princesses by getting free tote bags with purchase at VS. I mean is there anything more elegant than a free tote bag. But somehow participation in the annual fashion show, which features supermodels lugging heaping mounds of feather and glitter garbage down the runway, has become one of the most prestigious achievements for a model. The most prestigious of professions. The next one down being a cam girl.

Victoria's Secret and Hadid have remained quiet as to the exact circumstances surrounding Hadid's departure from the show, but considering it's hard to imagine she has anything better going on, it's probably the video. And since everyone knows that the worst thing a person can do is to make themselves look Chinese, I'm glad Hadid is getting the punishment she deserves. Chinese. bleh. It's time to end racism once and for all.

Words can't describe this woman's powerful heart and spirit. She continues to lead the group with empowering confidence, grace, and infectious enthusiasm. I'm so honored and grateful to know and work with you @adrianalima!! Thank you for your love and support #VSFS2016 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 1, 2016 at 2:16am PST

