Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Up Being Single

Being a 45-year-old actress isn’t easy. The movie industry and men aren’t exactly asking for your availability. And that’s probably the reason for Gwyneth Paltrow’s getting romantically involved with producer Brad Falchuk. Their love story is actually pretty boring if we’re being honest. Paltrow was married for 11 years and he was also locked in a love contract for an extended amount of time. When you’ve been involved with one person for that long you forget how to have fun and be single. A wild night probably consists of ordering an extra shot of espresso at a Barnes and Noble Cafe. Now they’re just at a point where they’re settling for each other and both going to bed at 8 o’clock. Because that’s what elderly people do.

Most Hollywood couples have no problem being in the public eye, but Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk — who are reportedly newly engaged — are happy keeping their three-year romance on the down-low. Although the actress first met the Glee co-creator when she guest-starred on the show back in 2010, the duo have been dating since August 2014 after Paltrow split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after 11 years of marriage. Instead of flaunting their relationship on the red carpet or flooding social media with cute selfies, the couple flew under the radar when they started dating. However, they have remained by each other’s sides, enjoying romantic getaways and fun outings as a low-key couple.

Gwyneth looks good for her age but that’s about it. She’s out of touch with the era and it shows. Her couples costume for Halloween referenced the movie Se7en. It’s 2017 and I can just imagine how many heads that flew over with the reference. If it’s not on Netflix and no current remake available in theaters no one on social media under the age of 25 has seen it. That was in 1995. Kevin Spacey was responsible for dual plot twists that year. Stuffing the head of Brad’s lover in a box and stuffing the head of a 14-year-old in his pants. Best of luck being literally bored to death Gwyneth.

Photo Credit: Splash News