Gwyneth Paltrow, Woman, Shall Never Compete With Other Women

Dating went down the drain when Bumble allowed women to make the first move. I would agree that there’s an overwhelming amount of random dick pics being substituted for first introductions but thats the small price you must pay when your’e too lazy to meet people in person. You don’t need to create a safe space app to perpetuate the idea that people with zero social skills aren’t inherently losers to begin with. Gwyneth Paltrow attended a Bumble app related event that encourages women to work together and network as if gossiping and backstabbing weren’t embedded in most women’s DNA. Has no one seen that show Bad Girls Club? Reality TV based on common occurrences. Paltrow wanted to make things clear that she wasn’t in competition with her fellow celebrity businesswomen. Which is a lie because you have to have an audition to become an actress. That’s competition. The deciding factor if you get the part is being the better woman or being able to preform sexual favors for the casting director that the next woman won’t. Allegedly.

Gwyneth Paltrow is tired of being pitted against her fellow famous female entrepreneurs. On Wednesday, Paltrow and Erin and Sara Foster hosted an event at Nobu Malibu for the launch of Bumble Bizz — a new feature within the female-driven dating and networking app Bumble, which focuses on networking and mentorship — where Paltrow said there was “no competitive spirit” between her and her fellow celebrity businesswomen. After discussing how there’s “an age-old, embedded in the DNA” idea that women instinctually don’t support each other, the 45-year-old Goop founder said that’s not the case in her life. “I’ve actually been so fascinated by this,” Paltrow said, adding that although she’s often felt like “the media has tried to triangulate myself and Jessica Alba or myself and Reese Witherspoon, there is genuinely no competitive spirit between us.”

Basically what it boils down to she wants women to support other women. But then you have women like Sophie Turner who is getting roles based on social media following, not turning over any positions to a more qualified woman. Where exactly does unity fit in when there is money to be made. It’s every man, woman, and child for themselves in Hollywood. Kumbaya camaraderie amongst the same gender only works in front of a campfire, Gwyneth needs to get with the program.

