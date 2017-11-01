Half-Hearted Jim Beam Boycott Cause Mila Kunis Kills Babies

After Mila Kunis was in the news for her cute talk show anecdote about making Planned Parenthood donations in Mike Pence's name, somebody remembered that Kunis is the TV ad chick for Jim Beam. It's been about three years of major network runs now. Good detective work.

A poorly organized hashtag, #BoycottJimBeam, got kicked around the intersection of people who supposedly love Jim Beam but hate abortion, decrying the bourbon maker's choice of spokeswomen for their Devil's Cut product. As if Kunis is in the back forging barrels out of fetal stem cell tissue. That's the same Jim Beam line that is up some massive percent in sales among Millennials since they began running those Mila Kunis ads. So go figure who's going to win that battle. As much as corporations do tend to knee jerk respond to Twitter outrage, they truly love making money.

A bunch of abortion rights activists with even more time on their hands began counter-pledging to support Jim Beam because of Kunis. The intersection of adamant abortion rights chicks and whiskey drinkers is even smaller than the previous sampling. Maybe a couple lesbians at Poker Clubs

By way of a hint, 99.9% of famous women in Hollywood are pro-choice. That leaves you few options for standing your ground unless you want to stick to Kirk Cameron movies that roll through the local auditorium every other year. Forget TV, movies, music, and commercials.

Years ago during my first teen job at a department store, I recall the training lady saying that the vast majority of dissatisfied customers will never complain, they will simply walk away and never come back. It's hard not to miss those days.