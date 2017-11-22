Advertisement

Katy Perry Can’t Stop Winning, Outsmarts Nuns

Nov 25, 12:00 PM | celebrity | Elliot Wolf |

Katy Perry is officially Katy Petty after attempting to buy property from nuns who wouldn’t sell to her over the last two years. The nuns believe in God, having morals, ethics, and chastity so they weren’t crazy on the idea of selling to someone that wants to throw 24 hour sex parties in the Los Feliz convent. But that didn’t stop Perry from complaining until she was awarded $1.57 million dollars. That money was just to cover her legal fees because justice in America isn’t cheap. What kind of cold blooded sinner sues some nuns?

After a legal battle spanning nearly two years, a judge has ruled in favour of pop star Katy Perry in her bid to buy a Los Angeles convent from a group of nuns.

In June 2015, the singer offered $US14.5 million ($18.9 million) for the property, but the sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary opted to sell it to restaurateur Dana Hollister, who had put in an offer weeks later.

The sale was contested in court the same month, because it was in dispute who actually had the right to sell the property in the first place.
On March 14 this year, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Bowick ruled the nuns failed to get the necessary written approval for the sale from the LA Archdiocese as well as the Pope. Therefore the sale to Dana Hollister was invalid, and the property is now available for Katy Perry to buy.
Katy can really rub people the wrong way. There are so many properties for her to pick from yet she wants the holy place. I’m almost positive it’s for satanic rituals. There can be no other reason. Especially when the cover photo for her Witness tour makes her looks like the devil version of David Bowie. Now she’s picking on nuns who don’t want to sell the convent to a lost soul. If there is a God he won’t allow this sale to go through. The world doesn’t need an eight acre unholy house of Perry where only God knows what is going on inside. 
