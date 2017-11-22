Katy Perry Can’t Stop Winning, Outsmarts Nuns

Katy Perry is officially Katy Petty after attempting to buy property from nuns who wouldn’t sell to her over the last two years. The nuns believe in God, having morals, ethics, and chastity so they weren’t crazy on the idea of selling to someone that wants to throw 24 hour sex parties in the Los Feliz convent. But that didn’t stop Perry from complaining until she was awarded $1.57 million dollars. That money was just to cover her legal fees because justice in America isn’t cheap. What kind of cold blooded sinner sues some nuns?

After a legal battle spanning nearly two years, a judge has ruled in favour of pop star Katy Perry in her bid to buy a Los Angeles convent from a group of nuns. In June 2015, the singer offered $US14.5 million ($18.9 million) for the property, but the sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary opted to sell it to restaurateur Dana Hollister, who had put in an offer weeks later.