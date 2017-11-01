Kylie Jenner Peeved at Her Shitty Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner is speaking through her couple of literate friends to express her dismay at how lousy and underwhelming her baby shower was. Nothing compared to all the stops pulled out for older half-sister Kim Kardashian who dropped $100K easy in a celebrity lavished event. And she didn't even have a real fetus buried deep in her moneymaker.

Unlike big sis's, Jenner's shower for her first rapper bastard baby was kept low-key, run entirely by E! television producers who forbid Jenner's girlfriend guests from posting selfies, snapchats, or any media of the lame "pajama garden party" whatsoever. They confiscated all cellphones. Producers needed to keep the tape fresh for a future TV airing. Without constant attention to social media and faces in their phones, the girls were completely lost and reverted back to childhood stages, or when they all first started banging dangerous men with braids and bad credit.

"Firstly Kylie had to do hers as part of the TV show - Kylie had her own ideas, she wanted to do a very young, hip and LA type baby shower - in a cool club with all of her friends there, and the opposite of Kim and Khloe's plans. But she had do it on a certain date for TV scheduling purposes so they can show the episode before the baby is born - but after Kim."

Kim Kardashian got designer gowns and glamour. Kylie Jenner was forced into baggy pj's while her mom and the TV crew yelled instructions at everybody off-camera. Because that's how reality works when you need to feed the beast of three million incredibly dumb young women.

Kylie Jenner's said to have been dismayed further that her baby daddy was unavailable to make her event. Travis Scott was said to be on tour, preventing him from being at the side of the teenager he banged several times in the stink until a baby came out in the pink. Consider this single mom practice for the future. Scott's schedule over the next eighteen years looks pretty full. Mostly full of other other women. Kris Jenner's already five episodes ahead on the tear-filled future meltdowns by her daughter. Kylie Jenner's too simple to see. The truth or the rank exploitation.

Even Nostradamus missed that prediction where trailer park trash behavior would become a mega cash-generating art form.