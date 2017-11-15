Kylie Jenner Will Soon Be Some Rapper’s Wife

When a rapper brings out the bling for his main thing wedding bells will ring. Kylie Jenner may have just gotten engaged to Travis Scott. He became aware of the vacancy sign hovering above her open holes around April. It’s been nothing but publicity stunt love and bad decisions ever since. Kris Jenner is probably the only mother on this planet that congratulates their kid after getting pregnant by a rapper. Now she can pat Kylie on the back for not only scoring a paternity pension if they ever split but alimony payments as well when they inevitably figure out their relationship was destined for failure since the beginning.

Kylie Jenner sparked engagement rumors again as she was seen with a huge diamond ring leaving her sister Kim Kardashian's baby shower in Los Angeles. The starlet - who is yet to confirm claims that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott - was seen with the sparkly accessory while in a friend's car on Sunday. The appearance comes after the 20-year-old posted a Snapchat video earlier in the day where the ring was revealed as she drove to the family event.

It’s possible that it could just be a promise ring. Rappers are somewhat softer than the previous Tupac generation. Her starter celebrity rapper boyfriend Tyga did gift her one while they were together. Who knows, who cares. The only thing anyone is certain of is that surgical adjustments and lip injections don’t look so good later down the line. These women are a coven of witches. Remember The Red Woman Melisandre from Game of Thrones looking 400-years-old after she ceases using her make-up spells. Same thing with Kylie in a few years. Any living entity under the Kardashian/Jenner roof has been a product of build-a-broad workshop since birth. It’s only a matter of time before Travis’ career comes to a complete halt after wedding the witch. Just look at Kanye.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA