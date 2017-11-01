Larry David Drops Concentration Camp Joke on the World (VIDEO)

You'd like to think there are no superficial credentials any comic should need to deliver any jokes, but realistically speaking, a white guy saying "my nigger this" and "my nigger that" is going to make people more aware of the oddity than the resulting humor. Similarly for a non-Jew attempting concentration camp jokes. The built-in unease is high enough. Released only when a super Jew like Larry David, in the midst of an entire monologue about Jews in the news, most notably Harvey Weinstein, drops an Auschwitz funny.

David's line about how you might hit on women at a concentration camp raised all kinds of dander. Pretend the SNL crowd is open minded all you wish, they're not. They love to laugh at politically incorrect humor, provided it's incorrect in the correct manner.

"I've always been obsessed with women, and I've often wondered if I'd grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp? I think I would. However, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp.... how's it going, they treating you okay? Hey, you like latkes?"

There have been scientific studies that show how men and women perceive comedy differently. Most notably, men laugh uncontrollably with pure gut reaction, while women filter their laughs by considering the social context and impact jokes may have on themselves and others. It happens in a split second, but largely means women won't immediately laugh at an idiot in a skateboard or backyard wrestling fail video.

You can consider how the feminization of a culture such as in the U.S. might impact humor. A concentration camp joke is, by definition, offensive. It is to be roundly called out as distasteful. It is distasteful. The process by which you share your virtue concerning this decision on social media makes you shine. The desire to be seen as morally superior is nothing new. The desire to do so to the extreme of everybody being a prudish woman is.

David isn't a rookie who pens an offensive joke by accident. He's trying to be offensive. He was born in the 1940's to Jewish parents. His immigrated from Eastern Europe during the rise of fascism. Don't think the Holocaust in its aftermath wasn't part of his daily household and community conversations daily. This joke is probably a weird thought he had as a teenager that made him chuckle. We've all had weird and perverse thoughts. He has the courage to share his even if only one guy in the crowd finds it funny too.

It's weird to think that a society is regressing in its openness and that the progressives are leading the regression. The same ones who used to insist that people could change the channel if they didn't like what was on are now heading up the campaigns to boycott and shutdown the channels. That's probably a really horrible sign for the state of our future.