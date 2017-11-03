McGregor Has Can Of Whoop Ass Waiting For GOT Ser Gregor And Mayweather

Game of Thrones has done great so far until recently when it comes to throwing established names on the screen. I was upset over Ed Sheeran’s appearance on the show but the man genuinely looks like a hobbit. He was born to play in something Lord of The Rings related. Gingers are getting their spotlight this season even if it’s for middle earth type roles. Conor McGregor is up next continuing his excellent year. He’s going to play the only pirate on GOT who also knows Brazilian JuJitsu. Flawless combo. But that hasn’t stopped other actors from physically challenging the notorious MMA. Remember when Ser Gregor Celgane shish kabobed Oberyn Martell’s eyes with his thumbs? He’s claiming he could repeat that on Coner if he really wanted to.

Conor McGregor will appear in Game of Thrones after being "headhunted" for a role in the HBO fantasy drama, UFC President Dana White confirmed.

GOT Hafthor Julius Bjornsson RT interview on McGregor:

RT: Two years ago you had a sparring session with Conor McGregor, what memories do you have of that day? HB: Yes, I had a sparring session with him. Just a joke one. A while ago, before his big fight against (Jose) Aldo. I had to hold myself back because I have too much power for a man of his size. If I would push all my power into him I would crash him.

McGregor On Floyd Rematch:

“He’s 50-0 and getting on, I’m not calling him out. I’ll sit back. We’ll see how he gets on with this round of money. Maybe I’ll get another call. “Originally he was saying an MMA bout next. That’s what he said before the fight. “He did say an MMA fight. So if he wants to, lets fucking do it. There’s not a hope in hell… I’d like to see him come over to our side and have a knock. I earned their respect and put myself out there. Style over to my side and earn our respect now.”

Even though Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has a height and weight advantage of 6’9” and 400 pounds, the last strongman that stepped to an MMA disciple lost his life in a street fight. Being able to bench press sequoia trees doesn’t mean you’re immune from getting your ass whipped with a well placed kick to the temple. I would pay good money to see David and Goliath go at it. McGregor has a lot of heart. He even wants a rematch from Floyd. This time in the octagon. If there’s one stereotype I can appreciate it’s a rowdy Irishman. Someone get this man a Guinness and some gloves.