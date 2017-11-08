Paris Jackson Sends Poltergeist Papa After Wendy Williams

The apparition of Michael Jackson is moonwalking all over a Mrs. Wendy Williams’ soul according to Paris Jackson. When you can’t keep the name of a pop star’s kid out of your mouth bad things are going to happen. I personally believe that if Michael Jackson’s spirit was in fact wandering this earth it would be hanging out around pre-schools instead of Williams’ studio. But Wendy went and opened her mouth about Jackson family drama which led to Michael opening the gateway to the ghost dimension and giving her a good whack on her head top. Allegedly. Men can hit women after they’re dead. These are the rules and Paris Jackson is completely sane. Makes sense.

looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well pic.twitter.com/kwLGI2hCTy — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

The original tweet this was in response to was one from Williams alluding to reports that Paris’s grandmother, Katherine Jackson, has filed documents to cease being the guardian of Paris’s younger brother, Blanket. And Page Six points out that Paris Jackson’s beef with Wendy Williams goes back even further: In January, Williams remarked that Jackson didn’t deserve her Rolling Stone cover. “She’s beautiful, she’s been through a lot … [but] she has not made her mark on her own. You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be ‘the daughter of’ and tell your story inside,” the former DJ griped during a “Hot Topics” segment.

Wendy gossips for a living. It’s hard not to talk about a grandmother who no longer wants to be the guardian of a child named Blanket. That level of ridicule for his name alone is unprecedented. No man on this earth will be taken seriously as long as his nickname is Blanky. Jackson should have never named his child after items found in the rooms of his underaged love interests. The idea of Michael Jackson being able to float through walls to covertly get glimpses of all the children he could ever dream of has me feeling uneasy. Let’s just hope he’s finally at rest somewhere far away from being able to haunt any toy stores.

