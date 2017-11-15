Sarah Hyland Slams H8ers For Naked Boyfriend Selfie Shaming

No one on this Earth has ever or will ever be more marginalized than Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who is pretty much nailed to the cross every damn day by all of the h8ers out there criticizing her plastic surgery, anorexia, and now boring naked Instagram selfie with her boyfriend. Thankfully Hyland has the strength to pry her hands off that cross long enough to clap back at these h8ers, and this time around has some choice words for people who bought into her attention ho pic with Bachelor in Paradise star boyfriend Wells Adams. If he's been in that hot tub then congrats Hyland, you have chlamydia.

On Monday Hyland posted this topless selfie with the caption "Two more reasons to smile again. My big spoon & furry spoon." Hyland waited with baited breath to see if she could get four commenters to call her a whore, and when she inevitably did, she pounced on the opportunity to release a Twitter manifesto:

Hey guysssss. I’m explaining myself again! Aren’t you so happy???? Isn’t this what Twitter is for??? Every once in a while I’ll go through my direct messages from you guys to see what you’re saying and respond. Answer questions. Give advice. Or even just say hello. But I woke up too early to go to work this morning and saw this: (From an Instagram follower) 'You can go out with whoever you want. But there are limits, Do not you know that some private things, must stay private, and not be shared with the whole world. KEEP YOUR SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE, we do not necessarily need to know all the details of your personal life.' She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we’re in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture. The only things I share about my [life] with you all is through Instagram and Twitter. I do want my privacy. Especially in relationships. I’ve made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It’s special. And I will share what I [deem] ‘appropriate’ on social media because I still want you all to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I even hate saying fans…because you’re people. You’re people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, [troubled] family situations that Modern Family helps you get through. People who share their stories with me and I love you all for that. So thank you for always [being] so wonderful.

A celebrity could post a picture of a butterfly landing on a flower and someone would call them a whore. Hell I probably have a bot comment on Instagram calling me a whore. By acknowledging only the negative comments versus the inexplicable positive ones Hyland receives, she is feeding the h8 and letting people know that a celebrity interaction is just one slut-shaming sentence away. But this has come to define her entire career and has enabled her to move beyond being that one girl on Modern Family without the tits. Maybe if I call Hyland a slut I can get her to comment. Slut.

Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? Isn't this what twitter is for??? pic.twitter.com/teXzpUXvmz — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

And here it is pic.twitter.com/OjRo7CG1UY — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017



