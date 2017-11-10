Scott Disick Already Tired of 19 Year Old

Oh the tangled web we weave when we sleep with multiple partners. It’s hard to take anyone serious who looks like they’ve purchased one-ply toilet paper their entire lives but Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend has taken time out of his busy failing rap career to talk about Scott Disick’s alleged infidelity. Tyga stumbled across Scott’s online dating profile and broke bro code when he outed another man, who has also been ousted from the Kardashian circle, as a cheater. But before I️ even begin to attack this situation and label it for what it is, I️ have questions. One has to actively seek mens profiles to “accidentally” discover Scott Disick being on the dating site. Is Tyga now into dudes after dating Kylie Jenner? Why would someone who banged Kylie be interested in dating big and beautiful single moms on Badoo? Are evenings filled with freestyle rap and candle lit dinners not appealing to any other Kardashians or Jenners? Even if you don’t get a sex change your manhood is under attack once you step foot in that Kardashian house. And the effects can be felt long after you leave. Only a woman would willingly go out of the way to expose someone instead of minding their own business.

Somehow, Tyga got a hold of a screenshot of Scott's profile on the dating app Badoo. The rapper posted it on his Instagram story with a bunch of crying laughing emojis over it, presumably because he finds the idea of Scott, 34, cheating on his 19-year-old girlfriend oh so hilarious.

Hook up culture does exist and even Sofie Richie understands her place in Scott’s life openly stating that the two are “just friends.” The phrase just friends means way more now than it did some time ago. Now that the intimacy of sex has basically been boiled down to being a handshake and often traded for superstar celebrity career opportunities on casting couches, you can do things like finger your friends without upgrading to a relationship. Friends help friends get off. Scott is allowed to spread Disick wherever he pleases. How can you maintain a hardcore rapper image if you’re checking to make sure other men aren’t involved in infidelity like a female. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. Sofie is 19, and 19-year-olds can get annoying after a while when you’re closer to 40. As a grown man you legally can’t bring the woman you’re banging into the bar. Constant situations like your girlfriend being carded is enough to make anyone look for love elsewhere online.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA