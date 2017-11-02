And The Meek Shall Inherent The Worth

There’s a number of things I would do for an opportunity to marry a woman with what is virtually considered an endless amount money. Divorcing my wife of eight years is easily on the top of that list. If love is blind being able to bang a billion dollar butter face is a good reason to never see again. This relationship is proof that women and men are equally as shallow when massive amounts of money is involved. How else would a man who looks like handsome Squidward and a woman with the face of failed abortion attempt end up together. Money is the answer. Jeremy Meeks is now trying to slither away from his last lover financially unscathed with a settlement agreement.

Jeremy and Melissa Meeks were supposed to sit down in a room to mediate their divorce, but everyone was a no-show and we've learned it's because the lawyers are trying to work out a settlement. Melissa claimed in legal docs Jeremy made $1 million a month, but he fired back that he only pulls in $6k a month. The couple has to work out spousal and child support as well as custody of their 7-year-old son.

Meeks Ex-wife Melissa isn’t much of a looker herself so I can see why he’s able to easily tolerate his new love interest. But honestly I’m more surprised that she expected loyalty to her from a felon that was handed the opportunity of holding more money in one sitting than he most likely would have seen during his entire lifetime. If the shoe was on the other foot she would have done the same. The best she can do now is quit her job, claim emotional distress and pray the judge awards her with a high amount of spousal support.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / Getty Images