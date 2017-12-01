Avengers Cast Indian Gives Invitation To Viral Bullied Kid

Everyone tries so hard to have their hand personally influence “karma.” Celebrities coming to their own conclusions before having all of the facts isn’t anything new. The cast for Marvel's The Avengers are nominated for a backlash award after their latest goof up, uninviting a bullied child. The first step in elitist self-promotion is to never really understand what’s actually going on but to instead automatically use your platform for in-trend virtue signaling. It’s not that you actually care, it’s just that celebrities are going to be a celebrity when any spotlight is within reach. Even if it wasn’t originally for them. So when you’re a group of actors in a major motion picture retracting an invitation from a viral victim because his parents are under public investigation for being white supremacists you can’t help but walk away from that situation with a stain.

The Avengers appear to be in some sort of a real-life civil war over Keaton Jones. After a Facebook video of the middle schooler calling out his bullies went viral over the weekend, celebrities came out of the woodwork to send their support to the boy, including an invitation from Captain America himself, Chris Evans, to come to the premiere of "The Avengers: Inifinity War" in 2018. But due to the latest speculations surrounding the bullying, and the boy's mother, that offer appears to be rescinded, or at least it's being reconsidered. Images of Kimberly with the Confederate flag and allegations of racism swirled around the family on Monday, leading Kimberly to speak out in her own defense, telling CBS News the photos were meant to be "ironic" and "funny." Don Cheadle, who portrays War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, followed developments in the Keaton story all day Monday, including allegations that Keaton was bullied for using the n-word toward classmates. He engaged in several passionate discussions with fans about it, concluding that as far as he was concerned, Evans' initial invitation -- which he "approved" via Twitter -- was rescinded.

Every celebrity at some point tries to earn their “I helped” badge for the world to see. It’s the same reason why the world cares more about breast cancer every February than men who lose a testicle to cancer. We are a selective society when it comes to caring. Right now the online world isn’t too fond of Keaton because of his parents and the reason why he was initially bullied. But I’m a firm believer that kids shouldn’t be punished for the sins of their parents. Mommy and daddy are the main influencers over a child. And to break the cycle it’s possible to show the youth a better way. Or just stop involving yourself in situations that you’re unsure of what’s the best way to handle them. That’s what led to this black and white sense of right or wrong when the world really operates in this grey area. You’re only a super hero on film, stop trying to be one after the director calls cut.