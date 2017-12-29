Chrissy Teigen Took An 8-Hour U-Turn

If you needed another reason to hate people you’ve never met before add the inconvenience of making a U-Turn midair because some prick had an epiphany and realized they’ve boarded the wrong flight 4 hours in. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were on a non-stop 12 hour flight to Tokyo when the passengers on board were alerted that somehow the staff’s stupidity allowed an incompetent individual to board the incorrect flight. No surprise this happened at LAX as everyone who works there possesses the appearance and below standard education level of the graduating class Hilary Swank taught in Freedom Writers. In Cali your career options are pretty much scanning boarding passes or gang banging. Both don’t require high school diplomas.

Looks like Chrissy Teigen picked the wrong day to fly. On Tuesday, the model—who is pregnant with her second child, husband John Legend and 224 other passengers took a nonstop, 12-hour All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo when about four hours in, the plane made a U-turn and returned to Los Angeles. The airline said in a statement that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and that as part of the company's security procedure, the flight was redirected to its origin. And in response to the airline's apology tweet, Chrissy wrote, "Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic. But I just need to know why we couldn't have flown to tokyo and settled this one person's mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight."

The airline apologized and decided to pay passengers 30,000 Yen in compensation. The exchange rate on that works out to a cool $265 US. Divide that by eight hours wasted time and Chrissy made the same amount as the hourly rate of a registered nurse. It’s almost like she was a normal person for the day. Currently she’s in Tokyo and hopefully she doesn’t decide to spend all that extra cash at a questionably obscene vending machine. I wouldn’t be surprised if John Legend uses his share to purchase a used pair of panties and a Coke both from the same machine. Because when you’re in Japan you should do as the Japanese do.

