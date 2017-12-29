Colin Jost Wants ScarJo As A Wife

A man wanting to be with a woman forever who puts him behind her career and kids isn’t exactly an Einstein when it comes to making the smartest decisions regarding relationships. But Colin Jost loves scraps and Scarlett Johansson. ScarJo openly despising monogamy and having two divorces under her belt won’t stop the determination of dreamer Jost. He’s putting on a cape and will be the man to make a difference in her life. Never mind that Scarlett’s bank account is bigger and she’ll be able to afford the majority of the five star dinners they enjoy, Jost will be the lover she could never find in Ryan Reynolds or Romain Dauriac. If the two were to tie the knot he would be like her cost-efficient male assistant with love benefits paid in blowjobs instead of cash.

Six months after the pair were spotted on a date in NYC, the comic, 35, is “telling friends he wants to marry her,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Until then, though, he’s content to have the twice-wed star (mom of 3-year-old Rose) on his arm. “He loves to take her out and show her off,” the source says of Jost, who briefly held hands with the Avengers: Infinity War star, 33, on the NBC show’s December 16 episode. “He’s head over heels.”

From Colin’s perspective this is clearly a win. Being able to quit your SNL gig because your wife is securing millions for movies that ruin classic anime is what every non-celebrity writer hopes to one day achieve. Realistically the trade off of watching Johansson’s kids, doing her laundry, and cooking her dinner doesn’t sound that terrible when working at SNL until you retired was your only other option.

