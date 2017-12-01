Eminem Still Gaybaiting

Eminem isn’t pumping the brakes on the last few miles of what I’m guessing he’s classifying as the continuation of his career. He clearly had no idea which fan base to cater to until recently. He apologizes for being white and is welcomed with open arms at BET for Trump bashing Dr. Seuss cyphers. He has built an entire empire on shock value and is now hoping to sell records in a slow market as a rowdy citizen in regular clothes. Did you really expect different from someone who used to live in a trailer in Detroit? Now the man that used to be the most homophobic Hip-Hopper in America claims to use the gay dating app Grindr.

The rapper is making Twitter-users scratch their heads over some interesting revelations in an interview with Vulture Monday — namely, that he uses gay dating app Grindr along with dating app Tinder. The comments came as a surprise to many as Eminem is known for using offensive language about the LGBT community in his music. He was also married to Kimberly Anne Scott from 1999 to 2001, and again for a short period in 2006. They share a daughter, Hailie.

Whether he was serious or just seeking attention I wouldn’t be surprised if Eminem was into dudes. The clues were there from the beginning. Pokes fun at boy bands then dyes his hair blonde. He purchased ">Elton John a diamond encrusted cock ring and maintained the absence of a mustache his entire career. Never trust what a man without a mustache has to say about his own sexuality. You can’t wander through life with the appearance of a 12-year-old twink and think you have everyone convinced you’re wholeheartedly into women. Hyper masculine homophobia is most often always a cover up. Now that he’s cleaned out his closet he can finally come out of it.

Photo Credit: American Grammy Awards/Getty