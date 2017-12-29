Kate Winslet Solved Weinstein Thing Years Ago

Well my God. These past few months spent deliberating the extent of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal have been a complete waste of time, because it turns out that Kate Winslet was kicking molesting butt and taking names all the way back in 2009 when she won the Oscar for her performance in The Reader, a flick distributed by The Weinstein Company. Winslet opens up to the Hollywood Reporter about how, when actresses around her were getting hotel turn down services with Weinstein's dick on their pillow instead of chocolate, she was doing nothing, and feeling pretty darm good about it. If Winslet was on the subway she would see something, say nothing. Which is what the real heroes do:

I just thought to myself, ‘Well, if I can just get my own back in some way at this awful man, I’m not gonna thank him. If I happen to win that Oscar [for The Reader], I am not going to say thank you.'

Again, wow. I don't want to overuse the word courageous, but.... courageous. Winslet continues about how she was the plucky, gritty ingenue while her fellow actresses were gullible dumb whores:

He would come up to me every time I saw him, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie!’ He didn’t ‘give me’ my first movie — I auditioned for four months. Peter Jackson gave me the part. But, you know, how dare he even sow that seed in my mind, that in some way any part of my career had anything to do with him rooting for me or pushing for me or putting my name forward. He was just so horrible to deal with. I was one of the ones he would label ‘difficult’ because I wouldn’t do the things he would ask for me to do on a business-level…. These were ridiculous requests…. He didn’t like me because I wouldn’t be bullied by him.

She had spunk, they had spunk all over their pathetic faces. Go Kate go. The media is championing this new revelation from Winslet as a serious blow to Weinstein. Successfully recusing oneself of a serious situation with an Oscar acceptance speech omission. Hollywood is the best.

