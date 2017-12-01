Kevin Hart Super Sexist On SNL

While women on the internet were merrily on their march to becoming America’s most protected class of citizens they were sidetracked by something new to be outraged about, monster of a man Kevin Hart. Kevin used to be a comedian by trade, but as of this past weekend he began doing the Devil’s work by becoming the most sexist pig to ever grace Saturday Night Live. What could he have said that would label him as such a woman-hating man of humble stature? He said mothers aren’t the “fun parent.” Which is in no way a lie. For those of us unfortunate enough to be caught getting in-touch with your manhood your mother is more likely to take you to a priest and plead you pray away those selfish inclinations. While dad on the other hand will give you a high five for figuring things out on your own, right after you wash your hands. The only time the tables turn is if dad is an alcoholic. Then mom is more fun by default.

The opening monologue of this week's Saturday Night Live, courtesy of host Kevin Hart, left a bad taste in some viewers' mouths. To kick off the show, Hart dedicated his monologue to the challenges of parenthood, including a series of jokes about dads' responsibilities versus those of moms. "You never heard a kid say, 'I can't wait to get home and play with my mom,'" Hart said as part of his routine. "You ain't never heard that. 'Can't wait for mommy and me time.' That don't exist. Don't no kids say that. All the fun responsibility lies on the shoulder of the father."

There were more groups of people mentioned in the monologue than just women but as usual they’re the only ones complaining. He called elderly men with children incompetent as well as disgusting and Billy Joel has yet to bat an eye. With the direction society seems to be headed comedy and having an opinion will be illegal soon. Enjoy telling jokes and being the asshole with an opposing perspective on matters in America while it lasts.

