Matt Lauer Was A Ladies’ Man

According to Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, he was a married man who loved more women than his wallet would allow. So he married one and moonlighted with many others. But there are two sides to every coin so Matt would probably describe himself differently. Lauer let every lady he came across in his life know that there was more than enough Matt for anyone who wanted some. Which is fine until you decide to enter an exclusive contractual obligation with one woman until your worm food. When you take away everything else, at the core of their relationship it’s a man who makes a lot of money who happened to marry a model. Any relationship like that shouldn’t come with the expectation of fidelity but people like to kid themselves in the name of love.

A former longtime colleague of Lauer’s says the marriage “was never good,” adding that Lauer’s reputation as a ladies’ man bothered his wife, a former Dutch model, even before they wed. “He was a player when she met him and she knew that,” the colleague says. “Even many years ago, he was a flirt, a philanderer. He did his thing.” Roque briefly filed for divorce in 2006, claiming in court documents obtained by the National Enquirer that Lauer committed “cruel and inhumane” acts against her, demonstrating “extreme anger and hostility” that endangered her mental and physical wellbeing, as well as repeatedly criticized her parenting skills. Despite the allegations, Roque withdrew the court papers three weeks after filing them. But while they reconciled, “they lived totally separate lives,” says the former colleague, with Roque raising the couple’s three children in the Hamptons and Lauer spending weekdays at his apartment in Manhattan. On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Lauer and Roque are no longer wearing their wedding rings — but according to a source, the couple are still under one roof and together. “They’re taking it day by day right now,” the source said. “His focus is on his family.” There are “whispers” that Matt Lauer allegedly fathered two children with two unidentified women, according to an anonymous source described as an “NBC insider” who spoke to InTouch Weekly. Matt’s rep has denied this claim, telling the magazine that the story is “completely and provably false.” The anonymous insider insisted to InTouchthat, “all of Matt’s secrets are coming back to haunt him, and the most damaging one is the one he’s terrified of facing: that he has children out there with other women.

Just like the outcome of any man who can’t keep what’s in his pants under control Lauer’s life started to crumble around him. It gets pretty lonely when you lose your job and your wife doesn’t love you anymore but still won’t get an official divorce. Life just starts to drag. It’s also a possibility that Matt has two children outside of his marriage that he doesn’t actively father. Even though a model’s beauty mostly expires after a few years of marriage I can’t condone him being unfaithful. Everything about this situation is sloppy. At Lauer’s age he should have had a vasectomy, not secret children.

