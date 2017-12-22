Meghan Markle Princess Michael Racist Brooch-Gate 2017

So, Meghan Markle is black. I'm the last one on the planet to be aware of this apparently, and while that's a pretty boring fun fact that fits perfectly with her boring looks and career, it comes into play today, because the lovely Princess Michael wore a weird racist brooch to a Christmas lunch also attended by Markle. According to TMZ:

Princess Michael, who is married to one of the Queen's cousins, was seen arriving at the Buckingham Palace soiree wearing a Blackamoor broach. It's an 18th Century antique that many think signifies racial conquest. It features a dark-skinned man wearing a turban ... the line of jewelry is known for its depictions of people of color in positions of servitude.

Michael has previously provided insight into international diplomacy regarding African Americans by allegedly saying "Go back to the colonies" to a group of black people dining at the same restaurant as her in 2004. But she later claimed that the incident never happened, and clarified her stance with:

I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African. I had this adventure with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist: It's a knife through the heart because I really love these people.

Someone really has her pulse on socially accepted vernacular. This is the bizarre old person way of saying "I love black people, they're hilarious," and yeah, pretty much proves that Michael is a racist old bag. But so are most old people. The things my grandma says about the Koreans and black people in Philly are enough to make Michael say to her "You need to check your racism at the door and pretend to be black because those people are adorable."

People are bracing for Markle to be outraged by Michael's brooch, but judging by Michael's face, she's one-hundred-and-four-years-old, and probably won't be attending next year's lunch. Now that Markle is on her way to becoming a Royal she's going to have to get used to keeping her opinions to herself and living like a braindead Stepford Wife. I would be truly shocked if Markle even aknowledges the brooch. Lastly, I can't believe I just used the word brooch more than four times in a decade.

