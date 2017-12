Television this weekend was full of tit, with the usual suspect series delivering all that we've come to expect with our cable packages. The Girlfriend Experience brought five-inch-long nips from Louisa Krause while Carmen Ejogo was all about the old man porking half areola. Shanola Hampton stepped in yet again for Emmy Rossum on Shameless when she got pounded doggie style by Steve Howey, and the new series The Chi looks promising with a peek at Birgundi Baker's boobs.