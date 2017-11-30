Open Post: Which Jenndashian Needs To Be Voted Off The Island? Island Meaning Planet

Each and every Jenndashian brings a little something extra to the table - Beast brings a fork and knife, Kim brings HPV, Kourtney brings an inch of visible gums, Kris brings a Taser in case one of them gets out of line, and Kendall of course brings the only body that isn't an affront to God. Oh fuck, and Kylie brings... her future slut daughter fetus? They all hate Caitlyn now as much as the rest of the world, but if you want to include her, go for it, as long as you lay a tarp over the chair first. One of these super hot ladies has to go today, so head to the comments and let us know who's the lesser of a half dozen skanks. Kim for example.

Photo Credit: Instagram