Dylan Farrow To New Woke Justin Timberlake – Time To Face The Clarinet

Justin Timberlake is currently undergoing his Katy Perry era woke reinvention, and if you haven’t seen his new music video for Supplies, just know that, according to Paste Magazine, it features “…a wall of TV screens flickering with clips of Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, racist cops, violent protesters and other current villains.” I wish it was five years ago and I could use a more colorful vocabulary in referring to Timberlake’s mental capacity, but for now I’ll just call him a complete fucking re-moron. Timberlake is so eager to jump on a bandwagon with any semblance of a following that I can’t even imagine how he would have fared in Nazi-era Germany. Well. He would have fared well.

Directly before hopping onto the woke wagon, Timberlake was riding the starring-in-an-alleged-child-molester’s-movie bandwagon, which had recently been abandoned by Scarlett Johansson but was still carrying passengers like Rebecca Hall and Timotheé Chalamet – both set to star in Woody Allen’s 2018 flick A Rainy Day In New York. Timberlake starred in Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel, and if he consumed any media besides gay porn, he would know that those who have worked professionally with Woody Allen (a clarinet enthuasist. All good headlines require explaination) need to blend into the wallpaper right now instead of setting themselves up like complete re-idiots on Twitter. Yesterday he twatted:

Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, “You just want your cake and to eat it too.” What else am I about to do with a cake??

Is that part of your standup? If so I’m in. I can’t even imagine the Twitter notifications that Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow – who detailed a childhood of alleged sexual assault at her stepfather’s hands – has set up right now, but it didn’t take her long to locate Timberlake’s tweet and respond with:

The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).

Like James Franco, Timberlake sported a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes, when he really should have been in a bunker somewhere waiting this whole mess out. The Allen Factor really is one of the most absurd parts of the #MeThree! movement in Hollywood. Your dog probably sniffed out the fact that Allen’s dick has smelled like the entire line of Johnson & Johnson baby products for decades now. Allegedly. The hundreds of actors who reaped professional gain by working for him aren’t the first people by a long shot to turn a blind eye when it was convenient, but to come back as the wokest of the woke is just too much.

Hall and Chalamet – who claimed to have been completely in the dark about Allen’s behavior – donated their notoriously paltry Allen salaries to progressive charities while Johansson – who has worked with Allen on three movies – publically slammed alleged assailant James Franco at the LA Women’s March. Now Timberlake is awakening his audiences to the modern-day political and societal struggles facing Americans? I just can’t deal with it. These people are just so goddamn horrible. Countdown to Timberlake donating the four dollars he made from Wonder Wheel to the first charity his Grindr date recommends. As soon as I publish this I’m writing about Kim Kardashian’s tits, which seem almost not 100% fake when compared to Timberlake.

