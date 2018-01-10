Greta Gerwig On Woody Allen: “If I Had Known Then What I Know Now”

“If I had known then what I know now” alert. Self-assessed indie darling Greta Gerwig went from being that girl in Frances Ha – the number one movie recommendation from Netflix’s home screen for the past five thousand years – to being a female-forward progressive adorable stunning brilliant charismatic indie wunderkind and director of the 2018 Golden Globes-winning flick Lady Bird. Now that Gerwig is merrily skipping down her path to success it’s time for her to look over her shoulder at any PROBLEMATIC people who helped her get there and tell them to fuck themselves. One of these such people is Woody Allen, who frequently casts sexy rising starlets in his flicks. While this doesn’t apply to Gerwig, she still managed to nab a role in his 2012 movie To Rome with Love. Gerwig recently sat down with The New York Times, and when asked about her thoughts on Allen, took the opportunity to set the record straight:

I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012,” Gerwig said. “It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say. I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.

“If I had known then what I know now” is usually intended for experiences that happened more than six years ago, but apparently what happened between 2012 and now was enough to push Gerwig over the edge. No clues existed before then that could have pointed to Allen as being a child fucker. None. Ugh if only she had known, she would have definitely forfeited the inexplicable prestige that comes with starring in an Allen flick. Without a damn doubt! Gerwig continues on how Allen’s offspring Dylan Farrow’s 2014 confession of her father’s abuse rocked her world:

Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.

People Magazine points to the fact that Gerwig isn’t the first actress to siphon off Allen’s success before miraculously seeing the light after the check clears. Ellen Page also starred in To Rome with Love and had this to say this past November:

I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film. Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.

And this was two months after Flatliners, so Page means business when she says it was the “biggest regret” of her career. The moral of the story is that when it comes to capitalizing off of alleged child sex offenders for professional gain, it’s better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission.

