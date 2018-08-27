Demi Lovato’s Fake* Dealer Speaks Out About Her Fake* Overdose (VIDEO)

*ALLEGEDLY. At this point we can all agree that mid-level songstress Demi Lovato faked her Hollywood Hills overdose to boost sales of her single “Sober.” Right? Anyone want to contest? Do you also think that Lupus gives you juicy tits or that Crohn’s disease is linked to crack withdrawal eyes? Open your butthole eyes people. We’re being spoonfed lies. Don’t swallow.

Speaking of swallowing, Demi Lovato’s fake dealer – who she also allegedly fake sucked and fucked on multiple occasions, probably in exchange for those sweet sweet fake drugs – is speaking out following her near-fatal overdose on July 24th. Lovato texted her dealer Brandon Johnson at around 4 AM and told him to bring over the good shit. The good shit these days is unknowingly Fentanyl-laced opioids from Mexico. Our country might be becoming increasingly racist towards Mexicans under Trump, but they’ll have the last laugh when they murder us all with their shitty drugs.

Lovato’s dealer states that when he left her house at around 7 or 8 AM she was sleeping peacefully thanks to the lethal dose of Fentanyl they had just freebased together. But, as we all know, Lovato’s publicist allegedly staged her overdose just hours later, and the rest is history. According to TMZ, Johnson has been arrested multiple times before for drug-related crimes.

What I don’t get is – how can Johnson confess in front of TMZ cameras that he’s responsible for dealing Lovato illegal drugs and contributing to her overdose without being arrested? Oh yeah, because he’s a crisis actor and NOTHING HAPPENED.

Photo Credit: Instagram