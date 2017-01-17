Lamar Odom Can't Break Free (VIDEO)

Prior to entering rehab last month Lamar Odom did a segment on the daytime show The Doctors explaining his decision to some shitty soap opera guy posing as a doctor. It's produced by Dr Phil, so assume its target audience is fat idiots. Odom just taped a new segment, in which he mentions his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, adding further network aired fuel to the ongoing fire.

In the months leading up to his coma meltdown, Odom was miffed that Khloe Kardashian called him for a personal meeting and then showed up with a camera crew and claimed he was stalking her. That seems kind of evil, and may have contributed to his initial overdose. It certainly would have sent any man worth his salt on a massive bender. Or, maybe he knows a guy who can make things happen. Khloe has now moved on to another power forward in Tristan Thompson, and you would think Odom would have understood what was happening by now. Apparently not:

"I want my wife back. Khloe is important to me," Lamar said ... "She's been through all of this with me and she stood right by my side so I just wanna repay her."

Does Odom not have one honest friend? Stop engaging with these people. They thrive on it, and they don't care about you. When Odom was on his deathbed, the entire family came for multiple photo-ops, and it was used as material on the show. Khloe did several interviews about how she was not doing interviews about it. If you feel the need to reach out, for the love of God, don't do it on shitty reality style television. This is how you got yourself in this mess in the first place. It's a spiderweb and you're trapped in the middle. Get out of LA dude. Bunk with Jaden Smith. You can fuck him when you feel blue.