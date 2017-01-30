Nobody Going to the Grammy's This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Drake are all passing on attending the Grammys even though they have 22 nominations between them. All three not so subtly noted how the young black man is being kept down by the Grammys. Though older black men, black Canadian Jews, and wigger midgets with tempers seem to be doing splendid.

If you had to pick people who might still want to go to this snooze fest, it would be the guys winning the awards. That was when the Grammys had meaning to sales. The Recording Academy has gone out of their way to nominate the most popular artists with super shitty music and that's backfiring on them. You'd think a humble thank you from Kanye West might be in order, given he got the nod from people who have never listened to his album. Not the case. There's a satisfying level of justice involved.

Frank Ocean would have been nominated for several Grammys, but did not even submit his album for consideration. That's fucking gangster. At least by 2017 standards. It's unclear where the irrelevant institution will go from here. It would be great if the Academy admitted they're irrelevant and closed up shop, but look for them to become pathetically desperate and start resorting to tactics such as giving one of the not colored the guys from One Direction a lifetime achievement award or throwing Madonna ten grand to masturbate on stage with a mic stand.

Sometimes when you go to the dark side you can't come back. Enjoy Lukas Graham, cock smokers.