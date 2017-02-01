Lena Dunham Kills With 'Penis' Drop (VIDEO)

Lena Dunham can't stop being an edgy provocateur. It would be like asking a whale to walk on land. Literally in this case. The intentionally gross woman who singlehandedly drove a million men to put Trump over the top was promoting the final season of her HBO affirmative action show when she dropped the word "penis" on the Today Show. Maria Shriver nearly blew her face staples. Penis, you know. That thing you use to fuck the fat house maid when your wife is frigid. Matt Lauer lost it offscreen as the entire NBC News division collapsed into a collective exasperation. Did these people really once report live from war torn Baghdad?

As she does so deftly, Dunham played the bewildered innocent. A life lesson learned from DCFS asking you about diddling your baby sister's vagina or how your abortion sonnets propelled you to fame in almost nine zip codes in this nation. Penis. You are a hoot, Lena Dunham. A one-trick pony, if people inherently felt an urge to punch ponies in their fat face.