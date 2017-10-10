Louis C.K. Hopes You Have Tickets To His Lolita Reloaded

If there ever was an inopportune time to release a movie focusing on older men involved in cinema taking advantage of younger women, it would be now. True as that may be, it’s still not stopping Louis C.K. from moving forward with the release of his movie I Love You, Daddy. The teaser alone alludes to just how pretentious this film might be for anyone thinking of giving it their time. Making a movie in black and white about pimping your daughter to a potential pedo filmmaker you’ve been wanting to meet your entire life about as edgy as it gets. The only thing you need now is to slap a disclaimer on that bad boy that says based on true events. Who said Hollywood is fake?

“I Love You, Daddy is likely to squick some people out whether or not they’re aware that [Louis] C.K. has himself been accused of nonconsensual sex acts. But it’s especially queasy when viewed in that light.” Now, in the wake of the stunning allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the dozens and dozens of Hollywood women who have since come forward to detail their own horrible experiences in the industry, the film’s queasiness factor feels exponentially higher.

Louis C.K. is arguably one of the funnier comedians. But just judging from the few punchlines I heard and how blunt he can be on certain issues it’s already looking like a formula for women to boycott the film with some type of Twitter hashtag. Probably calling him out in the process about the sexual allegations against him from another comedian. Harvey really ruined the party for everyone. I guess the best part about this movie is that Chloë Grace Moretz has cleavage shots in a bikini. Even with a cup half full approach this movie looks like it might lack magic.