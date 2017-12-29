Kanye Buys Kim Stocks For Christmas

It’s hard buying Christmas gifts for a woman who has ridden a carousel of athletic and musical cock on her way to the top but Kanye West may have found her the perfect gift that keeps on giving. Over $100,000 in stocks that included Disney, Apple, Amazon, Adidas, and Netflix. I highly doubt Kim Kardashian has a high enough education level to read books like The Little Engine That Could let alone the rules of owning a diversified stock portfolio. And I’m pretty sure that’s also the reason why Kanye purchased representative gifts for each stock so Kim could understand that those certificates equate to money, the only thing she cares about. So in another box Kim received a Mickey doll, Apple AirPods, a $60 Netflix gift card, a $100 Amazon gift card, and three pairs of Adidas tube socks.

This holiday season, rap star Kanye West gave wife and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, stocks from major U.S. corporations, including Netflix, Amazon and Apple. While stocks may not have been found on everyone's Christmas lists this year, it seems Kardashian loved the gifts, writing "best husband alert" on the Instagram story post, when showing off the certificates.

Kanye could have saved himself some money. If Kim can’t put it in her mouth or her name on it and sell it she’ll lose interest in whatever is in front of her. He’s only set the bar that much higher for himself when shopping for next year’s gift and he hasn’t put out music in a while. I smell a divorce coming soon.

