Rose McGowan Outs Alyssa Milano As Weinstein Cheerleader

It’s always sad to see women turn on each other. Rose McGowan was triggered when Alyssa Milano chose to support Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman. Somehow Rose believes it’s Georgina’s fault that Weinstein was the worst kind of womanizer. I highly doubt that Chapman is the Harvey rape sidekick that she’s trying to insinuate. But as usual Rose is playing the part of a madwoman in a one-sided argument with a mirror. No one but herself cares what she has to say. Milano hasn’t even acknowledged McGowan’s online Twitter tirade.

McGowan recently slammed her former Charmed co-star after she publicly voiced support for Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault and harassment amid a growing #MeToo movement of victims of many alleged perpetrators speaking out. Milano, who helped make the #MeToo movement popular by tweeting about it in October, said on Megyn Kelly Today on Friday that Chapman, a fashion designer, deserves to "come out on the other side of this" and is "a good woman."

McGowan's response:

"You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one - People," McGowan tweeted, alongside a link to an article citing Milano's remarks. She later wrote, "Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby," referring to the supporting wife of Bill Cosby, who was tried earlier in the year for three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. Milano did not respond to McGowan's remarks. She has since then tweeted continuously about unrelated topics. In addition to criticizing Milano for her relationships, McGowan is calling into question Chapman’s complicity throughout her marriage to Weinstein. For instance: Did Chapman sacrifice her morals so her fashion line could thrive? McGowan sure thinks so.

I refuse to take any woman with less hair than me seriously. Rose is looking for attention wherever it can be found. Regret will never equal rape the same way being married to a horrible person doesn’t make you one by default. There’s this crazy thing called the burden of proof placed on someone accusing another person of an injustice or anything else. McGowan is not the official spokesperson of what is right or wrong and who’s guilty by association. If anyone is a terrible person it’s someone who takes settlement money for forced penetration and thinks the world will have sympathy after the cash is gone. Why is Rose accusing another woman of missing morality when her’s were nowhere to found after she accepted payment for her silence. She without sin cast the first stone is somewhere in the feminist ten commandments. If McGowan wants to play messiah she needs to have a better grasp of the rules.

