Sophia Bush Left Chicago PD And Her Career Because She Was Sexually Harassed Or Something

Former actress Sophia Bush managed to follow up her success on One Tree Hill with a lead role on the hit series Chicago PD, but left that as well as her career in general behind after some unknown thing happened to her on set. Or something. Bush is taking the Shahrazad approach by only revealing a little bit of whatever story she has to tell at a time. Although this go-round – versus her previous short teaser trailer – she manages to expand pretty much zero information regarding her departure from Chicago PD into a books-worth of text. She starts out by Uma Thurman-ing the hypothetically salacious scoop that she’s sitting on before going into full word diarrhea mode. CliffsNotes has its work cut out:

I don’t have to give everyone the specific breakdown of exactly why I left until I’m ready to do that. But, the overarching theme for me was that I landed my dream job. I landed this job that, since I was 20 years old and trying to become an actor, I said I wanted. And aspects of it, don’t get me wrong, were wonderful. But … I knew by the end of the second season I couldn’t do that job anymore. A year later, when I sat my bosses down — it was in the summer between seasons 3 and 4 — and I said, ‘Here’s where we are. Here’s everything you’re aware of. Here’s how I’m coming to you today. If something really drastic doesn’t change, I’m leaving at the end of the year’ — because I understand how the business works and how women are treated — I said, ‘I’m giving you not two weeks notice and I’m not coming in here throwing s— and breaking lamps and saying I’m never coming back. I’m giving you 23 episodes notice. I’m giving you that much time. So there will be no conversation in which I was hysterical, emotional, in which I was being a quote irrational female or whatever you want to put on it. I’m literally sitting in front of you like cool as a cucumber. If this has to be like a big swinging d— competition, I promise you I will win. But know this now: if we’re not having a very different conversation by Christmas, then you know with 100 percent certainty in December that come the end of April I’m leaving. What you start to realize is that like if your house was burning down, you wouldn’t hang out inside because your brother was in there and you loved him. You’d be like, ‘Yo, I love you. Let’s get out of this house!’ For me, not to put it on anybody else, but for me, it felt like I was trapped in a burning building. I was just so unhappy and it was my dream job and I was miserable and I had to go.

Sounds like she should have been cast in Chicago Fire instead. Bush continues and continues and continues with:

The analogy I like to use for big life things is almost like something’s approaching, but it’s still a little blurry in the foreground, but you can see it. You can see what the shape of it is. That’s kind of the stage where I feel like I am with the whole thing. And again, it’s hard because people who I care about are there. But again, as I was coming home and realizing that I was getting all sides of sort of accused of being heartless to screamed at for not having made my own statement, I thought, ‘I don’t owe it to any of you guys.’

I did bath salts once back when it was called super coke, so I’m totally feeling Sophia right now. She’s cracked out and having the time of her life. Besides the blatant career move of keeping her four fans guessing as to what happened on the Chicago PD set, I don’t see how anyone can sanction Bush’s withholding of what’s apparently Earth-shattering information. If something equivalent of a building burning is happening, wouldn’t time be of the essence? Are her fellow castmates getting shish kebab-ed by Chicago PD producer Dick Wolf on the reg? Or is this all a creative spin on Bush getting booted from the show for being a random aging mid-tier star who no one is interested in. We’ll have to wait for the next chapter of this boring stupid story to find out.

Photo Credit: Mr. Skin