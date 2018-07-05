Heidi Pratt Makes America Barf Again

July 5, 2018

 

Just earlier this morning we looked at the reason for the season – Kim Kardashian devastating lakeside communities with her manatee ass wakeboarding tsunami – but now we’re checking out the dark underbelly of July 4th. Heidi and Spencer Pratt decked out in every America-inspired item available at the Target Dollar Spot. I’m pretty sure the picture above is what all Russians have taped to their dartboards.

These two are real grade-A pieces of shit, and now they appear to be indoctrinating their son Gunner (BARF) into the shitty club of shittiness. First off, when looking at Spencer and Heidi these days – it’s hard to tell who is who. They’re assimilating into the same form and it’s creepy. Second, after a billion painful plastic surgery procedures, Heidi couldn’t splurge for some Botox? Or, laser hair removal? Again, I can’t really tell who is who. What I can tell is that Betsy Ross is looking down from a cloud wishing that instead of designing the American flag, she designed body bags.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Getty Images / MEGA / Backgrid USA / Splash News

Tags: heidi montag cleavage spencer pratt

