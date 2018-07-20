Jessica Biel Is Going Out Of Business

Kids can be a drag. Especially the ones that are not yours. And sometimes when you cater to them specifically, they can be the downfall of your business. A moment of silence please for both Discovery Zone and Toys R Us. But there is a caveat here. The business that’s recently decided to close up shop belonged to Jessica Biel. Sometimes a business imitates the owner. Sure her kid-friendly Au Fudge restaurant may have looked and sounded like a good idea on paper, but when it came time to actually deliver, it underperformed. Just like Jess.

Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly restaurant, Au Fudge, will be closing its doors. “Today is our last day of regular business hours at Au Fudge the restaurant. We are still available for private events and @aufudgecamp is only a few blocks away! Thanks for all the support,” a photo was captioned on the restaurant’s Instagram page. “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning of a new chapter for @aufudge. We are so very proud of the happy place we created for families and the community we were a part of. Going forward, Au Fudge will be available for private events and please stay tuned for #AuFudgeCamp news! We have so much love for our Au Fudge family,” she wrote. News of the eatery’s closing comes in the midst of Biel’s legal battle with her former employees. She and the restaurant’s other investors were sued in September for allegedly stiffing their employees out of their proper breaks and tips.

Who’s honestly surprised that Biel is just as bad at owning a business as she is at acting. Everyone knows getting paid for looking good only works on Instagram these days. When your only talent is being attractive, it never truly ends up translating well when it comes to owning a business. It’s the reason why Megan Fox hasn’t opened a macaron shop. Because that would require her to act like a professional. And the ability to act in general is neither of these women’s strong suit. Now that Biel has been demoted from top chef to on-call cook for private events, she can resume her wifely duties of shining Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl shoes, or whatever a woman who should have been only cast as an extra is required to do for her still relevant husband.

