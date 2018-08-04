Now You: What’s Your Ideal Charlie’s Angels Reboot Cast?

August 4, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

As most of you know by now, parking lot tampon Kristen Stewart has signed on to play one of Charlie’s Angels in the upcoming woke progressive reboot series helmed by Elizabeth Banks (she also plays Bosley, who was previously portrayed by a man!) and now it’s time for you to imagine that Kristen Stewart was never born, and to cast your own Charlie’s Angels reboot. Actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are set to round out the trio in the actual September 2019 flick, but I don’t get paid enough to Google them, so I have no idea who they are. I assume they’re biracial pansexual sea-monkeys. So yeah, let us know your ideal celebrity Charlie’s Angels cast in the comments.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Tags: kristen stewart

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

Johnny Depp Experienced Domestic Violence At The Hands Of Amber Heard

Victoria Lopyreva Ball Handler and Crap Around the Web

Madonna Explains Her Move From America To Portugal With Four Of Six Of Her Children

Where To See Nudity From This Weekend’s Stars

Beach Boy Beat By His Babe

Advertisement


Advertisement