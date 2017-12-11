Jessica Chastain Told To Pipe Down By A-list Actor

Oh no he didn't. An unnamed A-list actor who seems to have a good head on his shoulders told Jessica Chastain to STFU after she discovered that Twitter is the perfect medium to open a heartfelt socio-political discourse. And of course to post that meme of Michael Jordan crying in bed along with the caption "I love Mondays lol." Wonderful platform for idiots. Anyway, as we've suffered through, Chastain always has some things and stuff to say about equality and being a marginalized millionaire, and no man is going to censor her for being terrible, especially this unnamed actor who needs to check his privilege at the door:

I was tweeting a lot at the time [of the Harvey Weinstein accusations] and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down.' I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.

Or maybe he assumed you were just Glenn Close dressed as a middle-aged Jessica Rabbit and didn't think it was a good look. Cause it's not. It's pretty much accepted at this point that nobody wants to share a hotel room with Harvey Weinstein, or wear a hotel bathrobe ever the hell again, and coming out as anti-Weinstein is pretty much as wildly unpopular as coming out as anti-baby killing. Chastain has really only come out as pro-Chastain, and pro-Holiday Society Secrets!, and seems to be her biggest cheerleader for an audience of about fourteen. She did promise to dismantle systems of oppression back in September, but so far seems to still be getting that one off the ground. Chastain continued about how no man is going to tell her what to do:

I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that. And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.

I don't know Jessica. Gigi Hadid is growing armpit hair and Lena Dunham no longer hates victims of rape. The competition to be the Hollywood morality matriarch is heating up, and frankly I'm not wowed.