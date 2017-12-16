Rose Calls Out Meryl; Alyssa Calls Out Damon, The Ouroboros Is Upon Us!

The ouroboros, the serpent consuming its own tail, the ancient Egyptian symbol of Hollywood virtue signalers and Sirens of latter day right-doing feasting on moral relativism. The apocalypse is upon us. Or merely a ton more banal movies made entirely by women. A distinction without a difference.

We've arrived at the point in the entertainment industry misogyny pendulum counter swing where the whistle blowers realize nobody outside of their bubble gives a shit and they've begun to turn on one another. This week alone, Rose McGowan turned on Alyssa Milano for supporting Weinstein's soon to be fashion model and designer ex-wife, Georgina Chapman. McGowan has gone zero tolerance Torquemada on anybody in proximity of the heretics or providing for their cover. Even if, somewhat ironically, Weinstein's wife was perhaps the only woman in Hollywood who didn't have to fuck Harvey Weinstein.

Milano took her bitter pill and spat it back at Matt Damon, taking the emoting perfect son to task for suggesting in an interview that we ought consider rapists and sexual assaulters on a different scale than men accused of using the term "honey" or checking out women's asses in the workplace. You know, a nuanced, intelligent, and humane approach to evaluating the severity of defenses and punishments therein. Or the basis of our Western penal system. Milano would have none of it. because she's been there:

I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted--even welcomed-- misogyny. There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo

And that would be the non-nuanced approach. As somebody who's had treatable, surgically curable cancer and visited the cancer ward to see patients with terminal, malignant cancer, I beg to differ on the shitty tumor analogy. Hospital care is based on triage system for both practical and ethical reasons.

Milano's argument for a fascist, black and white, approach to gender doctrine enforcement almost completely mirrors the logic McGowan used to take down Milano the week before. Not shocking when the obtuse band together in thought. One day check out the robust classroom discussion in any SEC football powerhouse Criminal Justice classes.

Not to be outdone by her former Charmed cast-mate, McGowan raised the stakes by lashing out at Meryl Streep. Nobody touches Streep in Hollywood. She is the proverbial sacred cow. Anointed that much more so when Trump called her talentless. Tinsel Town experienced a Rapture.

McGowan is taking zero prisoners. She blames every working actress in town who didn't call out Harvey Weinstein in the past, or who are merely worlds more talented than herself. Either way, they're doing better than her and she's pissed.

Meryl Streep is one of the women who claims they didn't know Weinstein was diddling everybody in town but themselves. Nevertheless, she's signed up for the silent protest at the Golden Globe Awards, wearing all black as a sign of solidarity. Not to be confused with every single man there who will also be wearing black because they have no other wardrobe option. McGowan went full-tilt Streep-attack:

Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.

For those not in the fashion know, Marchesa is the fashion line Weinstein funded and launched for his wife in exchange for her being hot and publicly pretending he could've married her without his money and power.

While being incredibly self-righteous and shrill, McGowan obviously has a point. Hollywood A-list actresses are largely the problem in lack of accountability for the Weinsteins of their world. They have money, power, and influence, and let shit slide because they had a good thing going. Not unlike any other industry where the "Haves" aren't looking to rock the boat.

McGowan had little to give up to become the Valkyrie of Sexual Harassment. She's not getting Oscar roles in Spielberg flicks. She's got a shaved head and fucked up face and unemployment checks. But the same principle ought to apply to calling out bullshit, regardless of your skin in the game.

There's no way to know how this Hollywood brat in-fight of social platformed rants and word-parsed taking of the moral high-ground will end up. The only certainty is that it's the greatest bit of entertainment to come out of this town in ages.