Would You Hit It: Topless Katie Price’s Horrifying Tits

July 16, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

Eighty-four-year-old British socialite Katie Price recently took to the beach in Thailand to demonstrate that the price was indeed right for her Groupon tit job – about four dollars – by showing off her stapled on kettlebell boobs and haphazard nipple placement. Get you a girl with a Janice Dickinson face and tits that look just plain painful.

If, when you look at a nude chick, you want to picture a surgeon slicing her open and throwing a bunch of bags of congealed goo inside her body without looking, and then sewing her back up using – judging by the scaring under her pits – a rope tied to a serrated knife, then today is your lucky day my friend. You truly are in for a treat. Even if it’s not your thing, you might like a little bit of humor with your banging, and this tit job is a downright knee-slapper. Take a look at the NSFW topless pics of Katie Price at the beach and decide if you’d hit it.

Head HERE for the NSFEyeballs Pics

Photo Credit: MEGA / Instagram / Backgrid USA

